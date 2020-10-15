Advertisement

Same suspects believed to be involved in two separate purse thefts

(WCAX)
By Gretchen Gerlach
Published: Oct. 14, 2020 at 8:11 PM CDT
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison Police Department believes the same suspects are involved in two separate purse thefts that took place Wednesday morning.

The first theft occurred at a Pick 'n Save on 261 Junction Rd. around 8:40 a.m. MPD says a woman had just finished putting groceries into the trunk of her car and was about to leave when a black sedan with no license plates pulled up near her.

A young man in the sedan told the woman her trunk wasn’t closed. When the woman got out to check another man from inside the sedan opened her driver’s side door and snatched her purse.

In another incident around 9:25 Wednesday morning, a woman was outside Woodman’s at 3817 Milwaukee St. and was also putting her purchases into her car. A black sedan with no plates pulled up into the stall in front of her car and a male occupant got out and pushed her empty cart into the corral.

While this happened another male from the sedan opened the passenger side door of the woman’s car and stole her purse.

Madison police believe the sedan in question is a Nissan, possibly a Sentra.

