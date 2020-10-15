Advertisement

US COVID cases surge to nearly 60K as pandemic wave builds

New cases rose in at least 35 states over the past week
By CNN staff
Published: Oct. 15, 2020 at 10:16 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Johns Hopkins University reported more than 59,000 new coronavirus cases and 985 new COVID-19 deaths across the United States on Wednesday.

That has health experts worried about what will happen as the holidays approach and the country faces another surge in the pandemic.

New cases rose in at least 35 states over the past week, while the nation averaged more than 50,000 new cases a day.

“For the short term, we have to hunker down,” said CNN medical analyst, Dr. Jonathan Reiner. “We have to get through this season.”

All of this comes with end-of-the-year holidays on the horizon.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, thinks Americans should reconsider travel plans.

"That is a risk,' Fauci said. “You may have to bite the bullet and sacrifice that social gathering unless you’re pretty certain that the people that you’re dealing with are not infected.”

As Iowa reached a COVID positivity rate over 18% this week, President Donald Trump held an event in Des Moines. There were few masks in the crowd and little to no social distancing.

The president is also scheduled to hold an event in Wisconsin Saturday as the state experiences a coronavirus surge. There were over 3,100 new infections Wednesday.

A circuit court judge has temporarily blocked Gov. Tony Evers' efforts to restrict public gatherings.

“Just because some folks out there want to see full bars and full hospitals doesn’t mean we have to listen,” Evers said. “The longer it takes for folks to take this virus seriously the longer it will take to take to get our economy and communities back.”

Fauci warns that large gatherings are dangerous.

“When people are close to each other and you don’t have virtually everyone wearing a mask, that is a risky situation that could very well lead to the kind of spreader events that we have seen in similar settings,” he said.

In college sports, the virus has sidelined the University of Florida football program after at least 21 players tested positive for COVID.

And Alabama football coach Nick Saban is self-isolating at home after he also tested positive.

“This was routine testing every day. We test our players every day. I get tested every day. I feel fine. I felt fine. I was very surprised by this,” he said.

Looking ahead, Fauci said he expects a safe and effective coronavirus vaccine may be widely available by April 2021, a year after the start of the pandemic.

Copyright 2020 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Barnes and Noble says cyber attack exposed customers’ data

Updated: 18 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The bookstore chain said customers' financial information was not exposed, but transaction histories may have been.

National

Grandfather pleads guilty in Puerto Rico cruise ship death

Updated: 29 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Salvatore Anello of Valparaiso, Indiana, earlier said he would drop a not-guilty plea to help end what he called “this nightmare” for his family.

Politics

About a dozen Wisconsin municipalities need poll workers

Updated: 31 minutes ago
|
By Scott Bauer
Only 13 mostly small Wisconsin communities are reporting poll worker shortages less than three weeks before the November election.

Coronavirus

Europe reels as it sets virus records, slaps on new rules

Updated: 41 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Newly confirmed cases have surged across Europe over recent weeks as the fall kicks in, prompting authorities to bring back measures that had been relaxed over the summer.

Local

Sheriff: Suspect still at large in Devil’s Lake homicide; new details released

Updated: 46 minutes ago
|
By Nick Viviani
The Sauk Co. Sheriff’s Office is still searching for the person who killed a 24-year-old man, whose body was found Wednesday at Devil’s Lake State Park.

Latest News

National

‘We called her Nessie’: Giant lizard captured in Kansas lake

Updated: 54 minutes ago
|
By KCTV Staff
A community in Kansas recently played host to a somewhat unwelcome visitor: a large, non-native lizard that took up residence in a lake.

National Politics

LIVE: Senate Judiciary sets vote on Barrett, Dems decry ‘sham’

Updated: 58 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
In her Senate testimony, Barrett has stressed that she would be her own judge and sought to create distance between herself and past positions.

National

Broadway reaches for normalcy with Tony Award nominations

Updated: 59 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Tumult in the industry remains, it was announced last week that performances would be shut down until at least May 30.

News

Janesville small business owners seek support as winter nears

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Erin Sullivan
Small businesses across the state of Wisconsin have had to get creative to stay afloat during the COVID-19 pandemic. Many in Janesville remain in that balancing act as winter nears.

National Politics

Harris suspends travel after staffer tests COVID-19 positive

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By BILL BARROW
Harris was scheduled to travel Thursday to North Carolina for events encouraging voters to cast early ballots.