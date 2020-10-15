Advertisement

UW Health Study Finder offers new way for patients to learn about clinical trials

The web page allows patients to search clinical trials and studies they may qualify for
By Isabel Lawrence
Published: Oct. 14, 2020 at 7:30 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Clinical trials and studies can be important in providing new information towards finding cures or treatments for different ailments and health problems. Now, UW Health and the UW School of Medicine and Public Health are launching a website to help track those studies.

UW Health Study Finder is a new website put together by the office of clinical trials that list studies and trials that are going on at UW. Dr. William Hartman, the principal investigator for several of the COVID-19 clinical trials, said the resource allows patients to easily search and find whether or not they may qualify for a study.

“They just enter some simple information, click search, and it will give them the trials that they could qualify for and the phone numbers so they can talk with the coordinators and better understand what the trial is all about and what their commitment to the trial would be,” he said.

Hartman said clinical trials are important in advancing medicine.

“Medicine progresses through clinical trials,” he said. “Discovery happens when people can volunteer to be part of trials, whether it’s to discover something or see if a treatment that was used for something else might be good for their particular ailment.”

For example, there are currently five COVID-19 studies listed on the Study Finder that patients could learn more about. Hartman said they’ve been lucky that several trials they’ve been a part of have seemed to help.

Hartman said they always need participation in studies to ensure the most accurate results.

“Especially important to the clinical trials that are ongoing right now too is that we need as much minority involvement as possible, and we keep careful track of that,” he said. “This is a virus that disproportionately effects people of color, and so to get true, meaningful results, we need their participation in these studies so that we know that the treatment is good for everybody, not just for one family or one particular racial group, that it’s good for everyone.”

To learn more about current trials and studies, head to the UW Health Study Finder website.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Education

UW- Madison renovates Red Gym student programming spaces

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Juliana Tornabene
The University of Wisconsin- Madison announced the completed renovation of the Red Gym Wednesday, saying it has improved student programming space and offices for diversity initiatives.

Local

Mineral Point Schools to resume fall sports after previous suspension

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Juliana Tornabene
Mineral Point School District will resume some fall sports after the School Board had previously decided to suspend them.

Local

Madison proposes raising golf rates by 15% for 2021

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Juliana Tornabene
The City of Madison has proposed raising golf rate fees by 15% in 2021.

News

Madison Mayor defends $2 million cut to police department funding as part of 2021 City Budget

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Gretchen Gerlach
Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway defended cuts to her recently released 2021 city budget that includes a $2 million reduction to Madison Police Department funding.

Latest News

Local

Badger fans can’t be physically inside Camp Randall- but their “Bucky Board” can

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Juliana Tornabene
University of Wisconsin- Madison Badger fans may not be physically at Camp Randall Stadium on game days, but their “Bucky Board” can be.

News

Last day for online or mail-in voter registration

Updated: 3 hours ago

News

"Bucky Boards" featured at Camp Randall in Madison

Updated: 3 hours ago

Local

MPD: Two college students find safe in flames while out walking

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Juliana Tornabene
Two college students on an evening walk Tuesday night called the Madison Police Department after finding a safe on fire.

Local

Agrace to open annual Holiday Pop-Up Shop in Madison

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Juliana Tornabene
Agrace’s annual Holiday Pop-Up Shop is opening Friday, Oct. 23 to sell gentle used holiday items and the proceeds from the shop go toward the community.

Coronavirus

Three city of Beloit employees test positive for COVID-19

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Juliana Tornabene
City of Beloit reported three employees tested positive for COVID-19 Wednesday and are now in quarantine.