UW- Madison renovates Red Gym student programming spaces

(NBC15)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Oct. 14, 2020 at 7:10 PM CDT
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The University of Wisconsin- Madison announced the completed renovation at the Red Gym Wednesday, saying it has improved student programming spaces and offices for diversity initiatives.

The nine-month project included relocating the Gender and Sexuality Campus Center and upgrading two student identity centers. The Gender and Sexuality Campus Center, which supports LGBTQ+ students and their communities, will remain on the first floor. It has moved however, to a space that doubles the centers size.

The university noted that the space now has a lounge, enclosed offices, a private area for students to meet with mental health professionals and a meeting room large enough for classes. The meeting room will also be available for LGBTQ+ student organizations to host events.

Center director and assistant dean Warren Scherer felt that this renovation was a further investment in and recognition for the work they do.

“While the center has been on this campus for 28 years, this invites us to look ahead at the next 28 years, and that excites me,” said Scherer.

Offices and meeting rooms for the Posse Program, the Office of Multicultural Arts Initiatives and the First Wave Spoken Word and Hip Hop Arts Learning Community were also improved.

The Latinx Cultural Center and the Asian Pacific Islander Desi American Student Center were also newly remodeled, and are now furnished. Both centers will remain on the North Mezzanine level on the second floor.

