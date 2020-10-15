Vehicle fire closes eastbound lanes on US 12 near Deerfield

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - All eastbound lanes are closed on US 12 near Deerfield Wednesday night due to a vehicle fire.

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation sent out a traffic alert saying that the incident happened around 8:45 p.m. on US 12 near Oak Park Road.

The department estimates that the closures will take about two hours to clear.

The Dane County Sheriff’s Office is handling this incident.

