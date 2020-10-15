Advertisement

Vehicle fire closes eastbound lanes on US 12 near Deerfield

Stock graphic
Stock graphic(WCAX)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Oct. 14, 2020 at 9:22 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - All eastbound lanes are closed on US 12 near Deerfield Wednesday night due to a vehicle fire.

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation sent out a traffic alert saying that the incident happened around 8:45 p.m. on US 12 near Oak Park Road.

The department estimates that the closures will take about two hours to clear.

The Dane County Sheriff’s Office is handling this incident.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

Dane Co. residents encouraged to give input on 2021 budget

Updated: 24 minutes ago
|
By Juliana Tornabene
Dane County residents are being encouraged to contact their county board supervisor or the entire Dane County Board with suggestions about the 2021 budget.

Local

Wisconsin absentee ballot case heads to U.S. Supreme Court

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Juliana Tornabene
Gov. Tony Evers filed an amicus brief in the U.S. Supreme Court Wednesday to reinstate an injunction that allowed absentee ballots post-marked by election day to be counted if they are received up to six days after election day.

News

Same suspects believed to be involved in two separate purse thefts

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Gretchen Gerlach
The Madison Police Department believes the same thieves are involved in two separate purse thefts that took place Wednesday morning.

News

UW Health Study Finder offers new way for patients to learn about clinical trials

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Isabel Lawrence
UW Health Study Finder offers new way for patients to find studies and clinical trials.

Latest News

Education

UW- Madison renovates Red Gym student programming spaces

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Juliana Tornabene
The University of Wisconsin- Madison announced the completed renovation of the Red Gym Wednesday, saying it has improved student programming space and offices for diversity initiatives.

Local

Mineral Point Schools to resume fall sports after previous suspension

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Juliana Tornabene and Michelle Baik
Mineral Point School District will resume some fall sports after the School Board had previously decided to suspend them.

Local

Madison proposes raising golf rates by 15% for 2021

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Juliana Tornabene
The City of Madison has proposed raising golf rate fees by 15% in 2021.

News

Madison Mayor defends $2 million cut to police department funding as part of 2021 City Budget

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Gretchen Gerlach
Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway defended cuts to her recently released 2021 city budget that includes a $2 million reduction to Madison Police Department funding.

Local

Badger fans can’t be physically inside Camp Randall- but their “Bucky Board” can

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Juliana Tornabene
University of Wisconsin- Madison Badger fans may not be physically at Camp Randall Stadium on game days, but their “Bucky Board” can be.

News

Last day for online or mail-in voter registration

Updated: 4 hours ago