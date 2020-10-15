Advertisement

VP nominee Harris suspends travel after staffer tests COVID-19 positive

Democratic vice presidential candidate Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., speaks at the Carpenters Local Union 1912 in Phoenix, Thursday, Oct. 8, 2020, to kick off a small business bus tour. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)
Democratic vice presidential candidate Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., speaks at the Carpenters Local Union 1912 in Phoenix, Thursday, Oct. 8, 2020, to kick off a small business bus tour. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)(Carolyn Kaster | AP)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Oct. 15, 2020 at 8:54 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) - Joe Biden’s presidential campaign says vice presidential nominee Kamala Harris will suspend in-person events until Monday after two people associated with the campaign tested positive for coronavirus.

The campaign said Biden had no exposure, though he and Harris spent several hours campaigning together in Arizona on Oct. 8. Harris was scheduled to travel Thursday to North Carolina for events encouraging voters to cast early ballots.

The campaign told reporters Thursday morning that Harris' communications director and a traveling staff member for her travel to Arizona tested positive after that Oct. 8 trip.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Latest News

Weather Headlines

A Freeze Warning is in Effect Tonight

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Charlie Shortino
A Freeze Warning is in Effect Tonight

News

Multiple semi crash causes I-90 EB near Wisconsin Dells to close

Updated: 4 hours ago
Crash involving three semi trucks causes all lanes eastbound to close.

News

Madison Police react to budget cuts

Updated: 9 hours ago
Madison Police say it will lose four police officer positions due to budget cuts.

Sports

Badgers men’s basketball locked in for new season

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By George Balekji
Wednesday marked the return of college basketball in Madison as the University of Wisconsin men’s basketball returned to the floor for their first official practice of the 2020-2021 season.

Latest News

News

MPD could face largest budget cut in 10 years

Updated: 11 hours ago

Local

Mineral Point Schools to resume fall sports after previous suspension

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Juliana Tornabene and Michelle Baik
Mineral Point School District will resume some fall sports after the School Board had previously decided to suspend them.

News

Fall sports return at Mineral Point amid virtual learning

Updated: 11 hours ago

News

Gov. Evers asks US Supreme Court's help with absentee ballot case

Updated: 11 hours ago

News

Capacity mandate blocked in Madison

Updated: 11 hours ago

Travel

Vehicle fire closes eastbound lanes on US 12 near Deerfield

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Juliana Tornabene
All eastbound lanes are closed on US 12 near Deerfield Wednesday night due to a vehicle fire.