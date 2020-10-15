Advertisement

Wisconsin unemployment drops to 5.4% in September

By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 15, 2020 at 12:29 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (AP) - Wisconsin’s unemployment rate dropped from 6.3% in August to 5.4% in September.

Wisconsin’s jobless rate for September was below the 7.9% national rate, but 2 points higher than a year ago as the state deals with a surge in coronavirus cases.

The state Department of Workforce Development reported Thursday that Wisconsin added 13,700 private-sector jobs in September.

While the drop in unemployment rate is good news, Wisconsin remains down 178,400 private-sector jobs compared with a year ago.

