6-year-old Max asks grown-ups to “be nice and follow the rules” so he can go back to school

By WBAY news staff
Published: Oct. 15, 2020 at 10:44 PM CDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
MEQUON, Wis. (WBAY) - Max wants to go back to school, but he knows he can’t do it without help from the grown-ups.

This 6-year-old from Mequon, in southeastern Wisconsin, created a video telling adults to “be nice and follow the rules about germs." His message tells grown-ups they need to wear masks and “wash your hands all different sorts of times.”

Max’s mother told us, “I caught him the other day making his Covid video after finding out his school was closing and going to all virtual because of the increasing cases at his school."

Max has more reason than most kids to be critical. His parents, who gave us permission to share this video, told us he has a medical condition of his GI system so he needs a feeding tube. His mother told us, “I think being in the hospital so often (thankfully he’s been fairly stable for over a year!) has taught him the importance of health, following guidelines/rules and being thankful for health care workers.”

The video was sent to Action 2 News by Max’s grandmother, who says he was a Make a Wish recipient.

The boy is emphatic that he wants to go back to school. “Grown-ups cannot live like this and be mean. They can’t be mean to the kids," he says.

He ends the 90-second video telling adults, “Stick to the new routine about covid.... Remember it."

"Max is sweet, empathetic and incredibly unique!” his mother told us, saying he wants to be a doctor and an actor when he grows up.

