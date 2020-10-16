AG Kaul announces members of WI Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women Task Force

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul announced the members of the state Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women Task Force on Thursday.

The task force will help fight the abduction, homicide and trafficking of Indigenous women across the state.

The Wisconsin Department of Justice and Wisconsin Indigenous communities will partner with the task force to study factors that contribute to missing and murdered Indigenous women, as well as the response from social service organizations. The partnership will also help understand the roles that federal, state and tribal jurisdictions play and improve and implement data collection and reporting methods.

The DOJ noted there will be additional opportunities for the public to participate through task force workshops. The department also said that violence against Native women and girls is an “under-reported problem throughout the U.S., and cases are often misclassified or there is confusion abou the jurisdiction.”

The list of members are as followed:

Tribal Treasurer Etta Burns, Bad River Band of the Lake Superior Tribe of Chippewa Indians

Elder and Peacemaker Renee Gralewicz, Brothertown Indian Nation

Representative Skye Alloway, Forest County Potawatomi

Representative Stephanie Begay, Ho-Chunk Nation

Secretary/Treasurer Michelle Beaudin, Tribal Governing Board, Lac Courte Oreilles Band of Lake Superior Chippewa Indians

Police Chief TJ Bill, Lac Du Flambeau Band of Lake Superior Chippewa

Tribal Legislator Myrna Warrington, Menominee Indian Tribe of Wisconsin

Sokaogon Chippewa VOCA Director Zatrina Vollmar, Mole Lake Band of Lake Superior Chippewa

Councilwoman Jennifer Webster, Oneida Nation

Judge Gwendolyn Topping, Red Cliff Band of Lake Superior Chippewa

Chairwoman Susan Lowe, St. Croix Chippewa Indians of Wisconsin

President Shannon Holsey, Stockbridge Munsee Band of Mohican Indians and Great Lakes Intertribal Council (GLITC)

Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul

Wisconsin Lieutenant Governor Mandela Barnes

Michelle Bailey, Allied Direct Service Professional, Menominee Indian Tribe of Wisconsin

Police Chief Eric Boulanger, Oneida Nation

Renee Anne Goodrich, MMIW Family Member, Bad River Tribal Member

Attorney Eugenia Hedlund, Wisconsin Judicare, Inc.

Columbia County Medical Examiner Angela Hinze

Executive Director Pam Johnson, American Indians Against Abuse

Jamie Kellicut (Lac Courte Oreilles Band of Lake Superior Chippewa Indians), Community Engagement & Indigenous Affairs Director, HIR Wellness Institute

Police Chief Tamara Larson, Frederic Police Department & Police Officer, St. Croix Tribal Police Department

Andrea Lemke, MMIW Family Member, Menominee Nation Absentee Shawnee

Tribal Elder Essie Leoso, Elder/MMIW Family Member, Bad River Tribal Member

Stephanie Lozano, Tribal Liaison, Wisconsin Department of Children and Families

State Representative Beth Meyers (Bayfield)

Monique Minkens, Director of Coalition Programs, End Domestic Abuse Wisconsin

Gail Nahwahquaw, Tribal Affairs Director, Wisconsin Department of Health Services

Justine Rufus, Rural Coordinator, Wisconsin Coalition Against Sexual Assault

Alice Skenandore, Founder and Executive Director, Wise Women Gathering Place

State Senator Jeff Smith (Eau Claire)

Menominee County Sheriff Rebecca Smith

Kristin Welch, Lead Organizer, Menikanaehkem

Attorney Danica Zawieja, Assistant Tribal Attorney, Menominee Indian Tribe of Wisconsin

To be determined member, Tribal Elder

To be determined member, Wisconsin District Attorneys Association

To be determined member, Wisconsin Senate Republican Caucus

To be determined member, Wisconsin Assembly Republican Caucus

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.