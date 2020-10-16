Advertisement

AG Kaul announces members of WI Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women Task Force

(WBAY)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Oct. 15, 2020 at 8:59 PM CDT
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul announced the members of the state Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women Task Force on Thursday.

The task force will help fight the abduction, homicide and trafficking of Indigenous women across the state.

The Wisconsin Department of Justice and Wisconsin Indigenous communities will partner with the task force to study factors that contribute to missing and murdered Indigenous women, as well as the response from social service organizations. The partnership will also help understand the roles that federal, state and tribal jurisdictions play and improve and implement data collection and reporting methods.

The DOJ noted there will be additional opportunities for the public to participate through task force workshops. The department also said that violence against Native women and girls is an “under-reported problem throughout the U.S., and cases are often misclassified or there is confusion abou the jurisdiction.”

The list of members are as followed:

  • Tribal Treasurer Etta Burns, Bad River Band of the Lake Superior Tribe of Chippewa Indians
  • Elder and Peacemaker Renee Gralewicz, Brothertown Indian Nation
  • Representative Skye Alloway, Forest County Potawatomi
  • Representative Stephanie Begay, Ho-Chunk Nation
  • Secretary/Treasurer Michelle Beaudin, Tribal Governing Board, Lac Courte Oreilles Band of Lake Superior Chippewa Indians
  • Police Chief TJ Bill, Lac Du Flambeau Band of Lake Superior Chippewa
  • Tribal Legislator Myrna Warrington, Menominee Indian Tribe of Wisconsin
  • Sokaogon Chippewa VOCA Director Zatrina Vollmar, Mole Lake Band of Lake Superior Chippewa
  • Councilwoman Jennifer Webster, Oneida Nation
  • Judge Gwendolyn Topping, Red Cliff Band of Lake Superior Chippewa
  • Chairwoman Susan Lowe, St. Croix Chippewa Indians of Wisconsin
  • President Shannon Holsey, Stockbridge Munsee Band of Mohican Indians and Great Lakes Intertribal Council (GLITC)
  • Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul
  • Wisconsin Lieutenant Governor Mandela Barnes
  • Michelle Bailey, Allied Direct Service Professional, Menominee Indian Tribe of Wisconsin
  • Police Chief Eric Boulanger, Oneida Nation
  • Renee Anne Goodrich, MMIW Family Member, Bad River Tribal Member
  • Attorney Eugenia Hedlund, Wisconsin Judicare, Inc.
  • Columbia County Medical Examiner Angela Hinze
  • Executive Director Pam Johnson, American Indians Against Abuse
  • Jamie Kellicut (Lac Courte Oreilles Band of Lake Superior Chippewa Indians), Community Engagement & Indigenous Affairs Director, HIR Wellness Institute
  • Police Chief Tamara Larson, Frederic Police Department & Police Officer, St. Croix Tribal Police Department
  • Andrea Lemke, MMIW Family Member, Menominee Nation Absentee Shawnee
  • Tribal Elder Essie Leoso, Elder/MMIW Family Member, Bad River Tribal Member
  • Stephanie Lozano, Tribal Liaison, Wisconsin Department of Children and Families
  • State Representative Beth Meyers (Bayfield)
  • Monique Minkens, Director of Coalition Programs, End Domestic Abuse Wisconsin
  • Gail Nahwahquaw, Tribal Affairs Director, Wisconsin Department of Health Services
  • Justine Rufus, Rural Coordinator, Wisconsin Coalition Against Sexual Assault
  • Alice Skenandore, Founder and Executive Director, Wise Women Gathering Place
  • State Senator Jeff Smith (Eau Claire)
  • Menominee County Sheriff Rebecca Smith
  • Kristin Welch, Lead Organizer, Menikanaehkem
  • Attorney Danica Zawieja, Assistant Tribal Attorney, Menominee Indian Tribe of Wisconsin
  • To be determined member, Tribal Elder
  • To be determined member, Wisconsin District Attorneys Association
  • To be determined member, Wisconsin Senate Republican Caucus
  • To be determined member, Wisconsin Assembly Republican Caucus

