Badger Conference cancels winter sports season

By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Oct. 16, 2020 at 3:11 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Badger Conference announced Friday they will be canceling the winter high school sports season amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The conference said they will not be holding sanctioned high school sports competitions or naming conference champions this winter, since all schools in the conference cannot participate fully.

The 16 schools in the conference span across seven counties, each with their own health guidelines. The conference explained that this means that plans will differ across the conference and state, depending on their county health advisories.

All schools will be supported in whatever decision they make at a local level, the conference said, and may even have the option to schedule non-conference competitions in winter sports. If they do choose to do this, they must follow the guidance of the WIAA and local public health officials.

In a statement by the conference, they noted the need to be flexible, adaptable and use creative thinking as they move forward.

We hope everyone remains safe and healthy. We will be back stronger than ever, when

the time is right. "WE ARE BADGER CONFERENCE STRONG!”

Badger Conference

