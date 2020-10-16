“Badger Huddle: The Armchair Pre-Game” video series brings game day traditions to fans virtually

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - While many fans may want to be in and around Camp Randall for tailgates and games this football season, coronavirus restrictions have changed how the season will look. That’s why the Wisconsin Alumni Association is stepping in to bring some pregame traditions to fans at home – virtually.

The association has created the Badger Huddle: The Armchair Pre-Game. The online video series aims to get fans excited, and take them around campus to see some of the iconic game day spots.

“Instead of doing in person tailgates, we decided to do a virtual series to celebrate Badger game day traditions,” said Sarah Schutt, Executive Director of the Wisconsin Alumni Association. “Bring a little bit of that spirit to alumni and fans, and visit some of the campus – the iconic places and spaces and talk with people on campus who could help bring those traditions to us in our homes.”

Schutt said the new program takes the place of pregame traditions the alumni would normally sponsor and celebrate. The video series aims to give fans a way to still feel connected this year.

“Early on when we knew the season would be kind of up in the air, we really felt like we had to find a way to keep Badgers feeling connected, and keep them feeling Badger spirit and celebrating our usual Fall football traditions and athletic traditions,” she said.

The videos will be posted on the association’s YouTube page, as well as social media starting late October. The videos also aim to reveal some new sides to familiar traditions.

“We’re hoping that the fans and the friends of UW get to see an inside look at pregame traditions,” she said. “Most of us are really accustomed to enjoying it on the day, but this will give a little bit of an inside story and give people a glimpse of things they might not ordinarily have seen. And we’re also hoping that it helps them fill that motion W sized hole in their hearts this football season so we’ll be ready to go again next year.”

The first Badger football game this year is Friday, Oct. 23. against Illinois.

