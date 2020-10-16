Advertisement

Foundation for Black Women’s Wellness receives grant to launch institute

World Mental Health Day
World Mental Health Day
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Oct. 16, 2020 at 3:03 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Foundation for Black Women’s Wellness received a $1 million grant Friday to advance health equity.

The Wisconsin Partnership Program gave the five-year grant for the Accelerating Health Equity for Black Women in Wisconsin project, according to a news release.

The grant will help support the launch of Well Black Woman Institute, which will be a training ground to prepare Black women as health equity leaders in Dane, Rock and Milwaukee Counties to start.

The foundation’s project is one of six grants that is funded by a partnership program at University of Wisconsin School of Medicine and Public Health’s Community Impact Grants program. Each project was chosen for their potential to make conditions, systems and policy solutions to advance health equity and make equitable and sustainable improvements to in health.

Foundation CEO and President Lisa Peyton-Caire said the Black Woman Institute will help them set a “powerful cycle” of change across the state into motion.

“We are elated to be awarded a WPP Community Impact Grant to continue to advance our work to transform Black women’s health in Wisconsin where we continue to lead the nation in racial health disparities”, Peyton-Caire said. “We know that moving Wisconsin from worst to best for Black women’s health starts with Black women having the power, access, and resources to drive the change we need in our lives, communities, and in systems.”

The foundation will begin the planning and designing of the Institute in 2021, then launch its first cohort of trainees in 2022.

