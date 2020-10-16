Advertisement

Haunted houses adapt this year amid COVID-19 pandemic

By NBC15 Web Staff
Published: Oct. 16, 2020 at 6:58 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Creating spooky thrills, while also keeping people safe is a challenge for haunted houses this Halloween.

There is only one haunted house in Madison this year, but Forward Madison is taking charge of providing an outdoor, socially distanced Halloween experience.

Meanwhile at Screamin' Acres, the screams are actually silent. The long-time indoor haunt had plans to open this year, but decided to reverse course instead.

Screamin' Acres owner Jacob Eugster said that given all of the rules and restrictions, the choice was pretty clear to stay indoors

“No doubt about it for management, for the actors, for the customers, it would have been just an absolute headache to try and force it to be open,” Eugster said.

NBC 15 searched through the haunted houses in Dane County and found that there are only two. Those interested can visit Schuster’s Haunted Forest in Deerfield and Terror at Tyrol in Mt. Horeb.

