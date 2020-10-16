La Crosse Police Dept. conducts largest fentanyl seizure in the county

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WEAU) - The La Crosse Police Department conducted, what it says, is the largest fentanyl seizure in La Crosse County.

Police say they located Jesse Stinger, who was a suspect, in the 1900 block of Miller Street on Oct. 13. Police conducted a traffic stop while the Emergency Response Team conducted a “knock and announce” warrant at his residence. Stinger was brought into custody.

Police found 454.3 grams of fentanyl, 34.6 grams of cocaine, 439 grams of marijuana, a loaded pistol and $15,600 in cash. Officials estimate the fentanyl to have a street value of $45,000.

Caprice Washington and Jerrad Simms who were also occupying the apartment, attempted to flee by jumping out a window, Both Washington and Simms were taken into custody.

Officers say Stinger is currently on several felony bonds for previous narcotics trafficking and felon in possession of a firearm. They add that Stinger and Simms were arrested together in 2019.

