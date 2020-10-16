Advertisement

La Crosse Police Dept. conducts largest fentanyl seizure in the county

La Crosse drug seizure
La Crosse drug seizure(La Crosse Police Department)
By Annemarie Payson
Published: Oct. 14, 2020 at 5:29 PM CDT
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WEAU) - The La Crosse Police Department conducted, what it says, is the largest fentanyl seizure in La Crosse County.

Police say they located Jesse Stinger, who was a suspect, in the 1900 block of Miller Street on Oct. 13. Police conducted a traffic stop while the Emergency Response Team conducted a “knock and announce” warrant at his residence. Stinger was brought into custody.

Police found 454.3 grams of fentanyl, 34.6 grams of cocaine, 439 grams of marijuana, a loaded pistol and $15,600 in cash. Officials estimate the fentanyl to have a street value of $45,000.

Caprice Washington and Jerrad Simms who were also occupying the apartment, attempted to flee by jumping out a window, Both Washington and Simms were taken into custody.

Officers say Stinger is currently on several felony bonds for previous narcotics trafficking and felon in possession of a firearm. They add that Stinger and Simms were arrested together in 2019.

Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Rock and other counties ask for help in coronavirus contract tracing

Updated: 28 minutes ago
|
By Nick Viviani
Some Wisconsin counties are asking those who’ve contracting the coronavirus to help with contract tracing, the work that is typically left to health care workers.

Politics

Madison setting up drop boxes for absentee ballots

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Nick Viviani
There will be 14 locations in all.

Back To School

Madison schools sticking with virtual learning for all grades in 2nd quarter

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Nick Viviani
The Madison Metropolitan School District will stick with virtual learning for all grade levels for the rest of the semester.

News

Surveillance video helps reel in burglar caught stealing fishing gear

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Tim Elliott
22-year-old Tyrone Gibson is charged with burglary

News

Local ski resorts plan for winter with COVID-19 precautions

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Erin Sullivan
Local ski resorts, like Cascade Mountain and Devil's Head Resort, have had to take a lot into consideration while preparing for this coming ski season.

Latest News

National

Trump Administration rejects California’s request for fire assistance

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By CNN
The state plans to appeal the rejection for financial aid.

News

Windy and cool conditions this weekend

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Charlie Shortino
Windy and Cool Conditions this Weekend

News

Madison nonprofit builds tiny homes to combat homelessness

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Brittney Ermon
Occupy Madison is aiming to provide secure transitional housing to combat homelessness before the winter months.

News

A message from Max about COVID-19

Updated: 14 hours ago
This 6-year-old Make a Wish recipient wants to go back to school

Coronavirus

6-year-old Max asks grown-ups to “be nice and follow the rules” so he can go back to school

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
This 6-year-old Make a Wish recipient wants people to follow the rules. "Grown-ups cannot live like this and be mean. They can’t be mean to the kids,"

News

Hospital beds are filling up in Dodgeville

Updated: 14 hours ago