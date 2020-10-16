Advertisement

Madison-area hospitals create no-tolerance outline for discriminatory behavior

By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Oct. 15, 2020 at 7:37 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Madison-area hospitals are adopting policies to clearly outline that they do not tolerate discriminatory behavior against physicians, providers and staff.

SSM Health and UW Health said they will not honor patient requests for alternate caregivers that are rooted in bigotry. UnityPoint Health - Meriter is in the process of adopting a similar policy.

SSM Health Wisconsin Regional President Damond Boatwright said they stand firmly with their staff and providers. “Our health care systems are filled with exceptional caregivers who deserve our respect and dignity,” Boatwright.

President and CEO at UnityPoint Sue Erickson mirrored Boatwright’s sentiments about respecting their caregivers. “Our organization has been working on a number of initiatives to become a more diverse, equitable and inclusive environment for our patients and community,” said Erickson.

According to a news release, their commitment to providing care to everyone who needs it and all organizations will follow elements from the Emergency Medical Treatment and Labor Act.

CEO at UW Health Dr. Alan Kaplan said they are ready to call out and confront behavior. “Our diversity is our strength,” Dr. Kaplan said. “And we are committed to addressing any manifestations of racism, xenophobia, homophobia, transphobia, sexism, prejudice, and intolerance.”

