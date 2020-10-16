Advertisement

Madison celebrates largest solar installation in city history

Madison GreenPower team
Madison GreenPower team(City of Madison)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Oct. 15, 2020 at 8:41 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway celebrated the city meeting its goal Thursday with the largest solar installation in its history.

Rhodes-Conway spoke at 9 a.m. Thursday about the project and what it means for the GreenPower Program, an Engineering Division program where trainees with little electrical sills are taught to install solar energy, in the future.

“Today we achieve our first goal, that we set for ourselves as a City related to solar energy,” Rhodes-Conway said. “In 2014, we adopted a budget to achieve the Madison Megawatt, which aimed to install one megawatt of solar energy on city facilities by 2020, and today we reach that goal.”

The city now has 2.5% of all buildings electric by solar power, or 26 buildings. The mayor explained that solar production causes roughly 950 metric tons of carbon dioxide emissions each year, which is equal to the emissions of an average passenger vehicle driving 2.3 million miles.

So far, GreenPower crews have installed 2,561 solar panels since 2016 and about 40% of them are on the Metro Transit bus garage on East Washington.

The solar panels on Metro Transit are located at 1101 East Washington Avenue.

The GreenPower program has installed 15 systems totaling about 800 kilowatts to date. This installation will cut the bus garages' electric bill by 20%.

