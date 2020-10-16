Advertisement

Madison nonprofit builds tiny homes to combat homelessness

Occupy Madison is aiming to provide secure transitional housing for this community.
By Brittney Ermon
Published: Oct. 15, 2020 at 11:01 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -A local nonprofit is building a new tiny house village on Madison’s East side to provide options for the homeless before winter.

Tom Nelson, U.S. veteran and Madison resident, said he’s been living outside in a tent for two years.

“Hopeless, I’ve worked hard all of my life,” Nelson said. “Now I feel like I’m some kind of bum, but I’m not. But that’s how you feel.”

Nelson said he’s been on a waiting list to get housing for a couple years, but as the temperatures drop the wait feels that much longer.

“I’ve had frostbite three to four different times in my lifetime,” he said. "It’s getting cold outside, and we’re human beings.

People living in homelessness said the winter months are one of their biggest fears.

Occupy Madison is aiming to provide secure transitional housing for this community.

Organization members built the first tiny house village six years ago on 304 N. Third Street.

Brenda Konkel, Occupy Madison co-president, and her team are building a second tiny home village a few miles away at 1901 Aberg Ave.

“What you see when people have their own space, they really thrive,” Konkel said.

Konkel said community members were able to get jobs shortly after moving in.

“When you can get up in the morning, take a shower and get ready for work it makes all the difference,” she said.

Amid covid-19, temporary encampments are allowed in Madison to lower the risk of the virus spreading in shelters.

“Not ideal. I don’t think anyone would prefer to live there, but if it’s that or sleeping on the sidewalk, it’s preferred,” Konkel said.

She explained the tiny homes offer a bed to sleep in and a second chance.

“It’s a place to get mail and do the simple things in life,” she said.

The homes have electricity and heat with insulated walls. It only takes a few days to build.

Officials say the goal is to have nearly 30 homes move-in ready by Christmas.

To help with the fund to build tiny homes in Madison, visit the Occupy Madison donation page.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Hospital beds are filling up in Dodgeville

Updated: 1 hour ago

News

Tiny homes for Madison homeless population

Updated: 1 hour ago

Local

MPD: 41-year-old victim has non-life threatening injuries after shooting

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Juliana Tornabene
A 41-year-old victim has non-life threatening injuries Thursday evening following a shooting in Madison.

Local

Madison VA recognizes peer support specialist program success

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Juliana Tornabene
The VA system celebrated its fifth annual Global Peer Support Celebration day Thursday, to recognize peer support programs' success in addressing mental health and addiction.

Latest News

State

AG Kaul announces members of WI Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women Task Force

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Juliana Tornabene
Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul announced the members of the state Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women Task Force on Thursday.

Energy

Madison celebrates largest solar installation in city history

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Juliana Tornabene
Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway celebrated the city meeting its goal Thursday with the largest solar installation in its history.

National

Wisconsin Dells man charged in kidnapping plot of Michigan governor

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Juliana Tornabene
Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel charged a Wisconsin Dells man Thursday for allegedly participating in the plan to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.

Local

Madison-area hospitals create no-tolerance outline for discriminatory behavior

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Juliana Tornabene
Madison-area hospitals are adopting policies to clearly outline that they do not tolerate discriminatory behavior against physicians, providers and staff.

Coronavirus

9 of 10 Rock Co. COVID-19 tests were positive Thursday, but that wasn’t the problem

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Nick Viviani
While that number demonstrates the seriousness of the crisis, it is also skewed by challenges health officials are facing.

News

Paul’s Club, home to the iconic tree, is asking for community help to keep doors open

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Isabel Lawrence
The downtown Madison bar, home to an iconic tree, is asking for help from the community to keep its doors open.