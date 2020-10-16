Madison Reading Project wins Innovator of the Year award over nearly 400 entries

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison Reading Project has won the 2020 Peoples Choice award Tuesday for Innovator of the Year over more than 380 businesses across the state.

According to a news release, the judges noted the business' “rapid response” to the COVID-19 pandemic by teaming up with nonprofits to provide new books and literacy support materials into the hands of Southern Wisconsin children who were stuck at home. They were able to deliver 40,000 free books.

Executive Director and founder Rowan Childs said that winning the award was an “awesome honor.”

“We were thrilled to be named one of four winners when nearly 400 other organizations were in the competition,” Childs said. “I’m very proud of our staff, volunteers and donors who all play a role nourishing children’s young minds during the pandemic.”

The project received the award in a Milwaukee-based virtual ceremony on Tuesday. Over the next few days, they will be launching a new campaign to collect new and gently used books to give to Southern Wisconsin families this winter.

