Madison VA recognizes peer support specialist program success

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The VA system celebrated its fifth annual Global Peer Support Celebration day Thursday, to recognize peer support programs' success in addressing mental health and addiction.

Peer support specialists are veterans who have overcome a struggle with mental health issues, substance abuse issues or homelessness.

The William S. Middleton Memorial Veterans Hospital explained that as specialists share their experiences, combined with clinical training, they hope to bring people to recovery and promote a sense of belonging in the community.

Madison VA currently has six peer support specialists. The Madison VA encouraged patients who are interested in pursuing this position to contact their primary care provider.

