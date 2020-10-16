Advertisement

MMSD closes Orchard Ridge, Toki school buildings

District staff say this is a precautionary measure after staff exhibited COVID-19 symptoms.
(NBC15)
By Gabriella Rusk
Published: Oct. 16, 2020 at 7:45 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison Metropolitan School District is temporarily closing Orchard Ridge Elementary School and Toki Middle School until November 2nd.

MMSD administrators say this is a precautionary measure after health staff became aware of a small number of individuals who had COVID-19 symptoms.

On Friday, a 14-day building quaratine began at Orchard Ridge and Toki which closes the school building to staff, students, and families.

In a letter to families and staff, MMSD administrators say those who are a part of our MSCR Cares childcare program and who provide or receive other services have been already notified and have received more detailed information about symptom screening.

