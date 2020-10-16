Advertisement

MPD: 41-year-old victim has non-life threatening injuries after shooting

(WDBJ)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Oct. 15, 2020 at 9:45 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A 41-year-old victim has non-life threatening injuries Thursday evening following a shooting in Madison.

The Madison Police Department was called at 6 p.m. to the area of Trailsway and Brentwood Parkway for a report of a suspect with a rifle and multiple shots were fired. Multiple callers also reported several cars in the area and a suspect running from the scene.

MPD continued saying witnesses also reported someone had been shot, so they obtained the address of the victim. They instead discovered that the victim had left the scene.

The victim later called MPD saying they were at a local hospital and had non-life threatening injuries.

The MPD Violent Crimes Unit also assisted patrol and investigators with this incident. The investigation is still ongoing and interviews are being conducted.

MPD also noted that this does not appear to be a random act and there is suspect information being generated.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

Madison VA recognizes peer support specialist program success

Updated: 47 minutes ago
|
By Juliana Tornabene
The VA system celebrated its fifth annual Global Peer Support Celebration day Thursday, to recognize peer support programs' success in addressing mental health and addiction.

State

AG Kaul announces members of WI Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women Task Force

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Juliana Tornabene
Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul announced the members of the state Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women Task Force on Thursday.

Energy

Madison celebrates largest solar installation in city history

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Juliana Tornabene
Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway celebrated the city meeting its goal Thursday with the largest solar installation in its history.

National

Wisconsin Dells man charged in kidnapping plot of Michigan governor

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Juliana Tornabene
Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel charged a Wisconsin Dells man Thursday for allegedly participating in the plan to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.

Latest News

Local

Madison-area hospitals create no-tolerance outline for discriminatory behavior

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Juliana Tornabene
Madison-area hospitals are adopting policies to clearly outline that they do not tolerate discriminatory behavior against physicians, providers and staff.

Coronavirus

9 of 10 Rock Co. COVID-19 tests were positive Thursday, but that wasn’t the problem

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Nick Viviani
While that number demonstrates the seriousness of the crisis, it is also skewed by challenges health officials are facing.

News

Paul’s Club, home to the iconic tree, is asking for community help to keep doors open

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Isabel Lawrence
The downtown Madison bar, home to an iconic tree, is asking for help from the community to keep its doors open.

Local

Dane Co. to buy nearly 300 acres to expand Indian Lake County Park

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Juliana Tornabene
Dane County Executive Joe Parisi announced Thursday that the county will buy nearly 300 acres of land in the Town of Berry to become part of Indian Lake County Park.

News

Wisconsin shatters high for new COVID-19 cases

Updated: 3 hours ago

News

Devil's Lake death investigation now a homicide

Updated: 3 hours ago