MPD: 41-year-old victim has non-life threatening injuries after shooting

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A 41-year-old victim has non-life threatening injuries Thursday evening following a shooting in Madison.

The Madison Police Department was called at 6 p.m. to the area of Trailsway and Brentwood Parkway for a report of a suspect with a rifle and multiple shots were fired. Multiple callers also reported several cars in the area and a suspect running from the scene.

MPD continued saying witnesses also reported someone had been shot, so they obtained the address of the victim. They instead discovered that the victim had left the scene.

The victim later called MPD saying they were at a local hospital and had non-life threatening injuries.

The MPD Violent Crimes Unit also assisted patrol and investigators with this incident. The investigation is still ongoing and interviews are being conducted.

MPD also noted that this does not appear to be a random act and there is suspect information being generated.

