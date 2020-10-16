Advertisement

New COVID-19 cases near 4,000 as 21 new deaths reported

By Nick Viviani
Published: Oct. 16, 2020 at 2:40 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - For the third time in the past four days, the Dept. of Health Services reported a new single-day record for new COVID-19 cases. This latest all-time high comes just a day after the agency reported nearly 500 more cases than ever had before on a single day.

DHS' latest daily update reported 3,861 more people have tested positive for coronavirus. That new high drove the seven-day rolling average to 3,052 cases per day over the past week. Prior to last Thursday, the state had never reported more than 3,000 cases on a single day.

With fewer than 15,000 total tests tallied Friday, that meant more than one in four of the them were positive.

In all, the agency has confirmed 166,186 people have tested positive since the pandemic reached Wisconsin. At this time last week, the state had not even reached 150,000 total cases.

According to DHS, 21 new COVID-19 deaths reported Friday. It’s the third time since Tuesday the state has recorded 20 or more deaths, a number eclipsed only four other times prior to this week. In that four-day span 100 deaths from complications connected to COVID-19 were reported.

The latest deaths pushes the total number across the state to 1,574, DHS numbers show.

The hospitalization rate, as well, remains high, with 135 more people infected with the virus being admitted into Wisconsin hospitals. On Thursday, Wisconsin hospitals reported more than 1,000 people were currently hospitalized.

