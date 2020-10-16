One person dead after single-car crash in Green Lake Co.

GREEN LAKE, Wis. (WMTV) - One person has died after a single-car crash on Thursday afternoon.

Green Lake County deputies received the call of the crash around 2:45 p.m. on County Road B, just east of State Highway 73.

Deputies found a 33-year-old man who had “severe” injuries and was still in the car, according to a news release. Southern Green Lake County EMS took the man to Ripon Medical Center, then transported him by helicopter to Theda Clark Hospital in Neenah.

The driver and two passengers were reportedly uninjured, deputies noted, but were taken to Ripon Medical Center for possible injuries later on. The sheriff’s office reported Friday around 5:45 p.m. that the man had died as a result of their injuries.

The Green Lake County Sheriff’s Office and Wisconsin State Patrol are still investigating this incident. The Markesan Police Department, South Green Lake County EMS, Markesan Fire Department and Marksan Emergency Government assisted with this crash.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.