Previously incarcerated Medicaid members to not have benefits slashed upon release

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Incarcerated Medicaid members will be able to have their health care benefits suspended and re-evaluated before they are released from jail or prison, rather than a previous policy that would get rid of it all together.

Wisconsin Department of Health Services said the previous practice often delayed those who were previously incarcerated from getting access to medical and behavioral heath.

DHS and the Department of Corrections have been working with income maintenance agencies and community partners in order to make this policy switch. DHS also noted that delays in care can result in negative health outcomes and higher rates of re-arrest.

The department also cited the Kaiser Family Foundation, which says that people who were incarcerated are more likely to have chronic physical and mental health conditions, serious mental illness or substance abuse disorders.

The foundation continued, saying that adults leaving a jail or prison face a mortality rate that is 12.7 times higher than the rest of the adult population.

