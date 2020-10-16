Advertisement

Rock and other counties ask for help in coronavirus contract tracing

Coronavirus
Coronavirus(Associated Press)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Oct. 16, 2020 at 12:56 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (AP) - Some Wisconsin counties are asking those who’ve contracting the coronavirus to help with contract tracing, the work that is typically left to health care workers.

Wisconsin hit a new daily high for confirmed coronavirus cases and hospitalizations on Thursday. Rock and Chippewa counties are among those who say they need help in identifying and notifying those who have been in close contact with someone who’s infected.

Public health officials say one reason for surging cases is people lacking the knowledge of who might be sick.

The Rock Co. health department told NBC15 this week that they are currently so focused on contact tracing, it has not has been able to record all of the negative tests with the state Dept. of Health Services. As a result, the county has shown extraordinarily high percentages of total tests that are positive.

The agency stated Wednesday it had a backlog of 1,000 negative tests. A health department spokesperson said update to the statewide reporting system this weekend is expected to make reporting more efficient and they will be able to get those tests reported.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Politics

Madison setting up drop boxes for absentee ballots

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Nick Viviani
There will be 14 locations in all.

Back To School

Madison schools sticking with virtual learning for all grades in 2nd quarter

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Nick Viviani
The Madison Metropolitan School District will stick with virtual learning for all grade levels for the rest of the semester.

News

Surveillance video helps reel in burglar caught stealing fishing gear

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Tim Elliott
22-year-old Tyrone Gibson is charged with burglary

News

Local ski resorts plan for winter with COVID-19 precautions

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Erin Sullivan
Local ski resorts, like Cascade Mountain and Devil's Head Resort, have had to take a lot into consideration while preparing for this coming ski season.

Latest News

National

Trump Administration rejects California’s request for fire assistance

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By CNN
The state plans to appeal the rejection for financial aid.

News

Windy and cool conditions this weekend

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Charlie Shortino
Windy and Cool Conditions this Weekend

News

Madison nonprofit builds tiny homes to combat homelessness

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Brittney Ermon
Occupy Madison is aiming to provide secure transitional housing to combat homelessness before the winter months.

News

A message from Max about COVID-19

Updated: 14 hours ago
This 6-year-old Make a Wish recipient wants to go back to school

Coronavirus

6-year-old Max asks grown-ups to “be nice and follow the rules” so he can go back to school

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
This 6-year-old Make a Wish recipient wants people to follow the rules. "Grown-ups cannot live like this and be mean. They can’t be mean to the kids,"

News

Hospital beds are filling up in Dodgeville

Updated: 14 hours ago