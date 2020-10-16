Rock and other counties ask for help in coronavirus contract tracing

MADISON, Wis. (AP) - Some Wisconsin counties are asking those who’ve contracting the coronavirus to help with contract tracing, the work that is typically left to health care workers.

Wisconsin hit a new daily high for confirmed coronavirus cases and hospitalizations on Thursday. Rock and Chippewa counties are among those who say they need help in identifying and notifying those who have been in close contact with someone who’s infected.

Public health officials say one reason for surging cases is people lacking the knowledge of who might be sick.

The Rock Co. health department told NBC15 this week that they are currently so focused on contact tracing, it has not has been able to record all of the negative tests with the state Dept. of Health Services. As a result, the county has shown extraordinarily high percentages of total tests that are positive.

The agency stated Wednesday it had a backlog of 1,000 negative tests. A health department spokesperson said update to the statewide reporting system this weekend is expected to make reporting more efficient and they will be able to get those tests reported.

