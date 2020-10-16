Rockford PD: 3-year-old boy shot dead

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Rockford Police Department is investigating after a three-year-old boy was killed after being shot in the head on Thursday morning.

The boy was taken by ambulance to a local hospital where he died from his injuries.

Police are on the scene investigating on the 800 block of N. Court Street. The boy lived in the building and several adults were inside the residence, according to police. Police say the boy was the only victim struck by gunfire.

There are no suspects at this time.

“Someone knows something,” according to the Rockford Police Department.

Shooting investigation in the 800 block of N. Court Street. A 3-year-old was struck and is listed in critical condition. No further details are available at this time. — RockfordILPolice (@RockfordPD) October 15, 2020

This story will be updated as new information comes in.

