Surveillance video helps reel in burglar caught stealing fishing gear

The suspect was caught on camera stealing from a Janesville bait shop(It's a Keeper Bait and Tackle Shop)
By Tim Elliott
Published: Oct. 16, 2020 at 8:47 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
JANESVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) - A small business owner in Janesville is reeling after a break-in earlier this week. Surveillance video helped police track down their suspect. 22-year-old Tyrone Gibson was arrested on several charges, including burglary.

“He did a quick job, six and a half minutes, and he loaded up about $3,000 worth of stuff,” said Shawn McCarten, owner of “It’s a Keeper” bait and tackle shop located along the Rock River in Janesville.

Around 10:30 on Monday night, police say Gibson broke a window and climbed into the shop. Once inside, they say he stole fishing gear.

Repairs on the broken window were underway Thursday morning(Tim Elliott)

“He knew exactly what he was after,” said McCarten. “I’m just angry. We do nothing but treat people right. If he wanted something or needed something, I would have given it to him. I do it all the time,”

McCarten recently put in a new surveillance camera system in the shop. He has 12 cameras situated throughout the business. The suspect was seen camera stealing merchandise off the wall. He also took a whole rack of expensive fishing rods and poles.

“Well the thing is that 2020 has been tough on everyone, small business as well, it’s been brutal. To take a hit like this, to come in and take all of our stuff… it’s hard enough to get supplies right now because demand is high and supply is low, so yeah, it’s just devastating,” added McCarten.

Police arrested Gibson a couple of days after the crime. McCarten says he’s seen the suspect in his store as a customer in the past.

Gibson’s next court appearance is scheduled for Monday, October 26th.

This sign sits outside the store(Tim Elliott)

