Suspect in Michigan governor kidnapping plot to stay in WI for now

PORTAGE, Wis. (WMTV) - The Columbia County court determined Friday that the Wisconsin Dells man who allegedly participated in the kidnapping plot of Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer will stay in Columbia Co. at least until Monday.

Brian Higgins, 51, was charged with material support in an act of terrorism, which is a 20-year felony. He was arrested Thursday in Wisconsin and will be extradited to Michigan to be arraigned in Antrim County, Michigan.

ADA Lippert said in Higgins' extradition hearing Friday that under extradition statute 976.03, they find that Higgins was under arrest without a warrant. He said the state must provide or put together a fugitive complaint that incorporates charges from the state and probably cause affidavit for the proceeding, which would constitute a form of demand.

He also said that he had just heard from the state of Michigan within the past hour of the extradition hearing, and there just has not been enough time to file a proper complaint.

Attorney Christopher Van Wagner said that there had been a complaint filed and there was an affadavit. He said he sent it to Judge Hepler’s assistant and Lippert. He did agree with Lippert’s decision so that he and the court had time to read the documents.

The court decided that they would reconvene Monday to have time time to read over documents that have been completed, but not gone through the efiling system yet.

