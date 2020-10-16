Advertisement

Trump administration denies California disaster relief request following wildfires

By CNN Staff
Published: Oct. 16, 2020 at 10:12 AM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (CNN) - The Trump administration has denied California’s request for disaster relief to help with losses from recent wildfires.

The state asked for a major presidential disaster declaration in early September.

It would have provided money to help pay for damage caused by six fires that burned hundreds of thousands of acres. One of those was the Creek Fire, which is the largest wildfire in California history.

The Creek Fire burned more than 340,000 acres in Fresno and Madera counties in Central California.

Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom said fires have cost the state $229 million so far this year. The fires have also killed 31 people.

The state plans to appeal the financial aid rejection.

Copyright 2020 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Back To School

Madison schools sticking with virtual learning for all grades in 2nd quarter

Updated: moments ago
|
By Nick Viviani
The Madison Metropolitan School District will stick with virtual learning for all grade levels for the rest of the semester.

Coronavirus

Study finds 4 drugs have little to no effect on COVID-19

Updated: 34 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The World Health Organization announced the long-awaited results of a six-month trial that endeavored to see if existing drugs might have an effect on the coronavirus.

National Politics

TV viewers get a split-screen view of Trump, Biden; Guthrie’s exchanges with Trump get noticed

Updated: 38 minutes ago
|
By DAVID BAUDER
Trump faced a crackling round of questioning from Savannah Guthrie of the “Today” show, who pressed him on his personal experience with COVID-19, his finances and his support of conspiracy theories.

National

Avalanche of early votes is transforming the 2020 election

Updated: 39 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Americans' rush to vote is leading election experts to predict that a record 150 million votes may be cast and turnout rates could be higher than in any presidential election since 1908.

Latest News

National

Atlanta police make arrest in actor’s shooting death

Updated: 50 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Homicide detectives on Wednesday obtained an warrant for the arrest of 30-year-old Antonio Demetrice Rhynes on a felony murder charge based on evidence and tips from the public.

National

Amber Alert issued for 7-year-old in Md.

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Gray News staff
Prophet Johnson has been missing since Thursday from Glen Burnie, Maryland. He is described as approximately 4 feet tall, 50 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

National

Colts close practice facility after positive tests for virus

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
The Colts wrote on Twitter that the team will work remotely.

Coronavirus

Virus at ‘turning point’ in Europe, hitting at-risk groups

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
Italian health officials have declared that the resurgence of COVID-19 has reached an “acute phase.”

National

Peloton recalls pedals on spin bikes after reported injuries

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By CNN Staff
There have been more than 100 reports of the pedals breaking and more than a dozen reported injuries.

News

Surveillance video helps reel in burglar caught stealing fishing gear

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Tim Elliott
22-year-old Tyrone Gibson is charged with burglary