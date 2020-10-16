Trump changes course, approves California relief for 6 fires

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) - President Donald Trump’s administration has reversed course and approved a previously rejected California application for disaster relief funds to clean up damage from six recent wildfires.

Gov. Gavin Newsom said in a statement Friday that he had just got off the phone with Trump who approved the major disaster declaration.

The White House earlier said the Federal Emergency Management Agency rejected the request because it was not supported by data needed for approval.

