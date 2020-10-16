Advertisement

Up & Down Temps this weekend

Saturday’s weather system generates gusty winds and milder temps.
Temperatures fall into the 40's at the start of next week.
Temperatures fall into the 40's at the start of next week.
By Brendan Johnson
Published: Oct. 16, 2020 at 3:41 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Get ready for a temperature swing & some gusty winds this weekend! Another weather system will pass by to our north tomorrow into Sunday.

Steady northwest winds kept things on the cooler side Friday. A few light showers were seen approaching from the West Friday afternoon - a few of these showers could mix with small ice pellets.

Saturday morning brings increasing clouds and chilly lows - mainly in the 30′s throughout southern Wisconsin. The National Weather Service has ended its frost/freeze headlines since just about everybody experienced the first widespread, hard freeze of the season Friday morning. A warm front will move in Saturday morning - bringing gusty winds out of the southwest. Winds could gust upwards of 40-45 mph. The National Weather Service has issued a Wind Advisory for much of southern Wisconsin.

A few showers are possible as the front makes its entrance Saturday. A few peaks of sunshine are possible later in the day. As the low passes by to our north, the attendant cold front swings through late Saturday into Sunday. A rain-snow mix is possible along with gusty winds on Sunday.

Cold temperatures stick around for the start of the week. Highs will only reach into the mid 40′s Sunday & Monday. Another light rain-snow mix is possible Monday afternoon. High pressure slides in for Tuesday - keeping things drier and slightly warmer. Highs climb back into the 50′s later in the week. Another round of rain is likely Wednesday and again late Thursday into Friday.

