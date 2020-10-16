Up & Down Temps this weekend

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Get ready for a temperature swing & some gusty winds this weekend! Another weather system will pass by to our north tomorrow into Sunday.

Steady northwest winds kept things on the cooler side Friday. A few light showers were seen approaching from the West Friday afternoon - a few of these showers could mix with small ice pellets.

Saturday morning brings increasing clouds and chilly lows - mainly in the 30′s throughout southern Wisconsin. The National Weather Service has ended its frost/freeze headlines since just about everybody experienced the first widespread, hard freeze of the season Friday morning. A warm front will move in Saturday morning - bringing gusty winds out of the southwest. Winds could gust upwards of 40-45 mph. The National Weather Service has issued a Wind Advisory for much of southern Wisconsin.

A few showers are possible as the front makes its entrance Saturday. A few peaks of sunshine are possible later in the day. As the low passes by to our north, the attendant cold front swings through late Saturday into Sunday. A rain-snow mix is possible along with gusty winds on Sunday.

Cold temperatures stick around for the start of the week. Highs will only reach into the mid 40′s Sunday & Monday. Another light rain-snow mix is possible Monday afternoon. High pressure slides in for Tuesday - keeping things drier and slightly warmer. Highs climb back into the 50′s later in the week. Another round of rain is likely Wednesday and again late Thursday into Friday.

