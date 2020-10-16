Advertisement

White House Task Force critical of Wisconsin’s handling of COVID-19

By Dale Ryman
Published: Oct. 15, 2020 at 10:11 PM CDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Wisconsin now ranks 4th in the nation for coronavirus cases, nearly three times the national average. And that has caught the attention of the White House Task Force.

The White House report blames the rise in cases on “low adherence to mitigation measures.” That includes wearing a mask, social distancing and limiting indoor gathering sizes. That last aspect recently struck down by the court, but being challenged by Gov. Evers.

The report goes on to say a lack of compliance with these measures will lead to preventable deaths.

Governor Evers says he’s had trouble instituting mitigations to prevent the spread of covid-19. He says he’s tried to use every possible messenger possible and hopes the White House Task Force is one that works.

The Governor adds President Trump is not helping Wisconsin’s cause.

“The inconsistency from the White House, from our President has not helped," said Gov Evers. "We’re in the middle of an election for President, and people are picking sides here.”

The governor reiterated that he needs state republican leaders to meet with him to come up with some solutions, but has yet to hear back from anyone.

Copyright 2020 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Rock and other counties ask for help in coronavirus contract tracing

Updated: 29 minutes ago
|
By Nick Viviani
Some Wisconsin counties are asking those who’ve contracting the coronavirus to help with contract tracing, the work that is typically left to health care workers.

Politics

Madison setting up drop boxes for absentee ballots

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Nick Viviani
There will be 14 locations in all.

Back To School

Madison schools sticking with virtual learning for all grades in 2nd quarter

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Nick Viviani
The Madison Metropolitan School District will stick with virtual learning for all grade levels for the rest of the semester.

News

Surveillance video helps reel in burglar caught stealing fishing gear

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Tim Elliott
22-year-old Tyrone Gibson is charged with burglary

News

Local ski resorts plan for winter with COVID-19 precautions

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Erin Sullivan
Local ski resorts, like Cascade Mountain and Devil's Head Resort, have had to take a lot into consideration while preparing for this coming ski season.

Latest News

National

Trump Administration rejects California’s request for fire assistance

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By CNN
The state plans to appeal the rejection for financial aid.

News

Windy and cool conditions this weekend

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Charlie Shortino
Windy and Cool Conditions this Weekend

News

Madison nonprofit builds tiny homes to combat homelessness

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Brittney Ermon
Occupy Madison is aiming to provide secure transitional housing to combat homelessness before the winter months.

News

A message from Max about COVID-19

Updated: 14 hours ago
This 6-year-old Make a Wish recipient wants to go back to school

Coronavirus

6-year-old Max asks grown-ups to “be nice and follow the rules” so he can go back to school

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
This 6-year-old Make a Wish recipient wants people to follow the rules. "Grown-ups cannot live like this and be mean. They can’t be mean to the kids,"

News

Hospital beds are filling up in Dodgeville

Updated: 14 hours ago