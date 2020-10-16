Advertisement

Windy and cool conditions this weekend

A few rain or snow showers possible in the next few days
By Charlie Shortino
Published: Oct. 16, 2020 at 6:50 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
NBC15 meteorologists have declared Friday as a First Alert Day due to the threat of widespread frost or a hard freeze through 8:00 a.m.

A cold front will being strong wind and plunging temperatures through the weekend.
Chilly air is settling in across the region. Lows this morning will dip below the freezing mark in many locations. This will lead to areas of frost and potentially a hard freeze (<28 degrees F) locally.

Windy conditions will also persist into the weekend. Wind today will be out of the southwest increasing to 10 to 15 m.p.h. with gusts to 30 m.p.h.

Saturday will be windy, but milder. Temperatures will top off near 60 degrees but wind will increase out of the south to 20 to 25 m.p.h. with gusts as high as 45 m.p.h.

The wind on Saturday will be due to a cold front moving in from the northwest. Behind this front, temperatures will plunge. Highs will be in the mid-40s both Sunday and Monday. We may even see a few flakes of snow along the way.

