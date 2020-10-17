Advertisement

10th Wisconsin Science Fest underway with virtual events

The 2020 Wisconsin Science Festival runs through Sunday, October 18th.
By Gabriella Rusk
Published: Oct. 17, 2020 at 8:11 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - More than 100 virtual events make up the 10th annual Wisconsin Science Festival.

Activities include hands-on science experiments, live Q&A with scientists, demonstrations, performances, podcasts, behind-the-scenes tours and more - along with some up-to-the-minute information about what researchers in Wisconsin are learning about COVID-19.

Most venues across the state are offering online or at-home events.

The 2020 Wisconsin Science Festival began on Thursday, October 15th and runs through Sunday, October 18th.

Laura Heisler, director of the festival and programming for WARF and the Morgridge Institute for Research, says the festival is the perfect venue to tackle the big issues, not only of the day but of the future as well.

“I am most excited about the statewide engagement because we’re partnered with all these statewide organizations that are finding ways to connect with the public around science even during these trying times,” Heisler says. “We want to celebrate that people are being really creative and bringing their science forward in this really unusual circumstance.”

With the 10th year of the festival being held virtually, organizers are excited to engage with a wider variety of youth now that the barrier of transportation is no longer an obstacle.

For more information, click HERE.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Biden releases statement on Trump visit to Janesville

Updated: 49 minutes ago
|
By Gabriella Rusk
The former Vice President says that Wisconsin has one of the worst coronavirus outbreaks in the country.

News

One person stabbed in Middleton, suspect in custody

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Gabriella Rusk
One person is in the hospital after being stabbed on Friday night.

News

Friday Football Blitz highlights

Updated: 10 hours ago

News

Friday Football Blitz: Week 4 Game of The Week

Updated: 10 hours ago

Latest News

News

President Trump to hold event in Janesville Saturday

Updated: 11 hours ago

Local

President Trump heads to Janesville 2 weeks after canceled visit

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Juliana Tornabene and Michelle Baik
Just two weeks after his COVID-19 diagnosis canceled President Trump’s rally in Wisconsin, his campaign will travel to Janesville on Saturday.

Coronavirus

Number of hospitalizations from COVID-19 increasing in Dane Co.

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Juliana Tornabene
The number of patients who have to be hospitalized for COVID-19 in Dane County is increasing.

Local

DHS to upgrade COVID-19 reporting tool

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Juliana Tornabene
The Wisconsin Electronic Disease Surveillance System will have a brief outage over the weekend which will affect COVID-19 reporting.

Coronavirus

Dane Co. Executive asks President Trump to share plan to stop surge of COVID-19 ahead of Wis. visit

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Juliana Tornabene
Dane County Executive Joe Parisi called on President Donald Trump Friday to tell Wisconsinites how he will stop surging coronavirus cases ahead of his visit to the Badger state.

News

“Badger Huddle: The Armchair Pre-Game” video series brings game day traditions to fans virtually

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Isabel Lawrence
The Wisconsin Alumni Association is creating a video series to bring fans some pregame traditions, virtually.