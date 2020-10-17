10th Wisconsin Science Fest underway with virtual events

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - More than 100 virtual events make up the 10th annual Wisconsin Science Festival.

Activities include hands-on science experiments, live Q&A with scientists, demonstrations, performances, podcasts, behind-the-scenes tours and more - along with some up-to-the-minute information about what researchers in Wisconsin are learning about COVID-19.

Most venues across the state are offering online or at-home events.

The 2020 Wisconsin Science Festival began on Thursday, October 15th and runs through Sunday, October 18th.

Laura Heisler, director of the festival and programming for WARF and the Morgridge Institute for Research, says the festival is the perfect venue to tackle the big issues, not only of the day but of the future as well.

“I am most excited about the statewide engagement because we’re partnered with all these statewide organizations that are finding ways to connect with the public around science even during these trying times,” Heisler says. “We want to celebrate that people are being really creative and bringing their science forward in this really unusual circumstance.”

With the 10th year of the festival being held virtually, organizers are excited to engage with a wider variety of youth now that the barrier of transportation is no longer an obstacle.

