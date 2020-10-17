Advertisement

Dane Co. Executive asks President Trump to share plan to stop surge of COVID-19 ahead of Wis. visit

Dane Co. Executive Joe Parisi holds news conference on August 10, 2020.
Dane Co. Executive Joe Parisi holds news conference on August 10, 2020.(WMTV-TV)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Oct. 16, 2020 at 7:21 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Dane County Executive Joe Parisi called on President Donald Trump Friday to tell Wisconsinites how he will stop surging coronavirus cases ahead of his visit to the Badger state.

Parisi said that Wisconsin is seeing record COVID-19 cases and the state is on track for more.

“Wisconsin now sits atop nearly every national worst list for Covid-19,” Parisi said. “Seven of the top ten cities in the country for Covid-19 cases per capita are right here in the Badger State. More records fell just yesterday as our hospitals overflow and patients are moved into makeshift medical areas that up until now were used for fairs and celebrations.”

Parisi also noted that Wisconsin has lost 1,553 residents to the pandemic.

“Mr. President – you’re coming to the new national epicenter of this pandemic,” Parisi said. He then asked the president to share a vision of getting Wisconsin out of their curent state and asked the president to wear his mask when he visits Janesville on Saturday.

“Come to Wisconsin and embrace mask wearing. Don’t come to be political. Instead, be presidential during a time when leadership matters. This state is really suffering. People are tired of all the words from Washington. Respectfully, please do something.”

Dane County Executive Joe Parisi

President Trump’s event will take place at 6 p.m. at the Southern Wisconsin Regional Airport for a Make America Great Again Rally in Janesville.

