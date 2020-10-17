Advertisement

DHS to upgrade COVID-19 reporting tool

The CDC says COVID-19 will be a Top 10 leading cause of death for 2020. Data from 2018, the most recent year available, indicates the virus will rank third behind heart disease and cancer.
The CDC says COVID-19 will be a Top 10 leading cause of death for 2020. Data from 2018, the most recent year available, indicates the virus will rank third behind heart disease and cancer.(Source: CDC via CNN)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Oct. 16, 2020 at 7:50 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Wisconsin Electronic Disease Surveillance System will have a brief outage over the weekend which will affect COVID-19 reporting.

The Department of Health Services said the outage will be caused by an upgrade in system improvements in order to increase mitigation efforts of COVID-19 across the state.

Tools for contact tracing, automated data entry and more will be enhanced to accommodate the increases of cases in Wisconsin.

The surveillance system is used by Wisconsin Local and Tribal Health Departments, health care providers and other public health partners to collect and monitor data about COVID-19 related information. The system also helps public health experts make informed decisions and assess disease activity.

The outage will begin at 5 p.m. Friday, but reporting of test results will not be impact.

The updates are set to go live on Monday with accurate reporting and data resuming on Tuesday.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

President Trump heads to Janesville 2 weeks after canceled visit

Updated: 13 minutes ago
|
By Juliana Tornabene
Just two weeks after his COVID-19 diagnosis canceled President Trump’s rally in Wisconsin, his campaign will travel to Janesville on Saturday.

Coronavirus

Number of hospitalizations from COVID-19 increasing in Dane Co.

Updated: 37 minutes ago
|
By Juliana Tornabene
The number of patients who have to be hospitalized for COVID-19 in Dane County is increasing.

Coronavirus

Dane Co. Executive asks President Trump to share plan to stop surge of COVID-19 ahead of Wis. visit

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Juliana Tornabene
Dane County Executive Joe Parisi called on President Donald Trump Friday to tell Wisconsinites how he will stop surging coronavirus cases ahead of his visit to the Badger state.

News

“Badger Huddle: The Armchair Pre-Game” video series brings game day traditions to fans virtually

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Isabel Lawrence
The Wisconsin Alumni Association is creating a video series to bring fans some pregame traditions, virtually.

Latest News

Entertainment

Haunted houses adapt this year amid COVID-19 pandemic

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By NBC15 Web Staff
Creating spooky thrills, while also keeping people safe is a challenge for haunted houses this Halloween.

NBC15 Investigates

Last day of lone Rock Co. testing site

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Juliana Tornabene
The National Guard assisted the City of Janesville this week with its COVID-19 drive-thru testing site, which is currently the only site in Rock County.

News

Lone testing site in Janesville

Updated: 2 hours ago

News

Online videos give Badger fans virtual pre-game experience

Updated: 2 hours ago

News

Friday Football Blitz preview: Watertown vs Lake Mills

Updated: 2 hours ago

News

Devil's Lake homicide victim identified

Updated: 2 hours ago