DHS to upgrade COVID-19 reporting tool

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Wisconsin Electronic Disease Surveillance System will have a brief outage over the weekend which will affect COVID-19 reporting.

The Department of Health Services said the outage will be caused by an upgrade in system improvements in order to increase mitigation efforts of COVID-19 across the state.

Tools for contact tracing, automated data entry and more will be enhanced to accommodate the increases of cases in Wisconsin.

The surveillance system is used by Wisconsin Local and Tribal Health Departments, health care providers and other public health partners to collect and monitor data about COVID-19 related information. The system also helps public health experts make informed decisions and assess disease activity.

The outage will begin at 5 p.m. Friday, but reporting of test results will not be impact.

The updates are set to go live on Monday with accurate reporting and data resuming on Tuesday.

