Dodging the rain-snow mix next week

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The windy weekend kicked off Saturday morning as a warm front passed through southern Wisconsin. Maximum wind gusts topped 45 mph in the southwest corner of the state. A wind advisory expires at 7 p.m.

Maximum wind gusts topped 40-45 mph throughout much of southern Wisconsin on Saturday. (WMTV NBC15)

The gusty winds are in response to a low-pressure center that was seen moving across northern Wisconsin Saturday afternoon. A cold front will slowly meander through Madison tonight into Sunday. Winds will turn out of the northwest and Sunday highs will only top out in the mid 40′s. A few rain/snow showers are possible as the front exits southeast Wisconsin by late morning. Rain is the more likely mode of precipitation, but in places where the atmospheric column is cold enough, a few snowflakes may fall in conjunction with the rain. Accumulation and impacts are not expected.

Sunday morning's cold front may bring a few showers and snowflakes to southern Wisconsin. Rainfall will be light & spotty. (WMTV NBC15)

A brief clearing takes places behind the front Sunday afternoon - allowing low temperatures to fall into the mid & upper 20′s Monday morning. This will lead to a true-widespread hard freeze. Another round of rain appears to run into the Badger state on Monday. Again, rain is the preferred and more likely form of precipitation. However, a few places - especially farther north - may witness a few rain/snow showers.

An upper-level impulse brings another chance for light rain and a few snowflakes Monday afternoon. Snow accumulation is not expected. (WMTV NBC15)

The pattern remains quite active into Tuesday as winds turn out of the east and southeast. This leads to an upward trend in temperatures. A few showers on Tuesday give way to a drier Wednesday. Highs climb back into the upper 50′s by Thursday. Although another weather system brings more rain chances Thursday into Friday. As of now, high pressure settles in for next weekend - leading to drier, yet chillier conditions for Saturday/Sunday.

