FIRST ALERT - Windy and mild Saturday

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Happy Saturday! We are waking up to chilly temperatures and a little rain. Since temperatures are near freezing in spots, it’s possible snowflakes could mix in with the rain a times this morning. Places north of Madison towards central Wisconsin have the best chance of seeing their first snowflakes this fall this morning. Any chance for snow will likely come to an end this morning as temperatures warm to near 40 degrees by 8 a.m. There will be at least a slight chance of rain in the forecast through the mid afternoon. Parts of central and northern Wisconsin could see a couple inches of snow today!

Snowfall Potential - Saturday (WMTV NBC15)

Today is going to be a windy and mild day. A strong south wind will start to develop this morning. A WIND ADVISORY will be in effect for a good chunk of the area from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Expect a south wind at 15-25 mph. Wind gusts could be up to 45 mph. Winds this strong will blow away loose objects, make traveling east and west in high-profile vehicles difficult and shorten the fall color season. Make sure your Halloween decorations are secured. The wind will quickly settle down as soon as the sunsets this evening.

Wind Advisory in effect from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday. (WMTV NBC15)

The strong south winds will bring mild air into Wisconsin today. High temperatures will be near 60 degrees today, which is just above average for this time of year.

High Temperatures - Saturday (WMTV NBC15)

Tonight will be mostly cloudy and chilly. There will be a slight chance for rain and snow showers late tonight into Sunday morning. Overnight lows will range from the lower 30s towards central Wisconsin to near 40 degrees towards the WI-IL border.

The southeastern corner of Wisconsin will have the best chance of waking up to a rain shower or snow flurry Sunday morning. A trailing cold front will kick the mild air out of the area and bring in another chilly blast. High temperatures on Sunday will only be in the low to mid 40s, which is well below average for this time of year. The average high is 59 degrees. Sunday will not be nearly as windy and we should see quite a bit of sunshine by the afternoon, though.

Weekend Forecast (WMTV NBC15)

Sunday night will likely be the coldest night so far this fall. This is when temperatures will drop in the mid to upper 20s almost areawide. This is when a hard freeze will be possible.

Frost & Freeze Forecast (WMTV NBC15)

More unsettled weather is expected early next week. There will be at least a slight chance of rain in the forecast almost everyday next week. Depending on the timing of everything, some days will be wetter than others and not everyone will see rain everyday. There’s also the potential snow could mix in with the rain at times.

Temperature-wise, next week will start off chilly. Highs on Monday will only be in the low to mid 40s. The middle of the workweek looks warmer. Highs on Tuesday will be in the upper 40s to near 50 degrees. On Wednesday and Thursday, high temperatures will be in the 50s. Another cool blast could arrive by the end of the workweek.

According to TravelWisconsin.com, the fall colors are peaking in southern Wisconsin. Make sure to enjoy the fall colors this weekend because the strong winds today and cold nights ahead could shorten the fall color season.

Current Fall Color Map (WMTV NBC15)

