Friday Football Blitz: Week 4 Watertown takes on Lake Mills
Published: Oct. 16, 2020 at 9:52 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - It’s Week 4 of Friday Night Blitz and NBC15 Sports followed Watertown take on Lake Mills Friday night.
The rain came down pretty hard during this match-up, maybe even a little bit of snow, but the teams trekked on.
Lake Mills was the first to score on a 30 yard counter run left in the first quarter. Lake Mills L-Cat ended up defeating the Watertown Goslings 49-24.
