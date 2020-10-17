Friday Football Blitz: Week 4 Watertown takes on Lake Mills

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - It’s Week 4 of Friday Night Blitz and NBC15 Sports followed Watertown take on Lake Mills Friday night.

The rain came down pretty hard during this match-up, maybe even a little bit of snow, but the teams trekked on.

Lake Mills was the first to score on a 30 yard counter run left in the first quarter. Lake Mills L-Cat ended up defeating the Watertown Goslings 49-24.

