In-person absentee voting to begin Tuesday in Madison

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Madison residents may vote absentee in-person at several locations across the city beginning Tuesday, Oct. 20.

Some Madison Public Library locations, UW-Madison Memorial Union and Union South, UW-Madison Student Activity Center, Madison College will be available for drive-up and walk-up voting. Hours vary according to location.

Voters must present an acceptable form of photo ID, such as a driver license, U.S passport or student ID, before receiving an absentee ballot.

The City of Madison Clerk’s Office released the following procedure for voting:

If you have your own ballpoint pen to use, please wave it at the absentee clerk as they approach you at a drive-up/walk-up absentee voting site. The absentee clerk will be wearing a reflective vest and a face mask. The absentee clerk will give you an absentee envelope to fill out on a clipboard that is disinfected after each use. The absentee clerk will need to check your voter ID. You may hold your ID up to your window for the absentee clerk to see. Once you mark your ballot, you will seal it in the absentee envelope. You will sign your envelope in the presence of the absentee clerk. The absentee clerk will sign as your witness. At the end of the drive-up/walk-up voting shift for the day, your absentee will be brought to the Clerk’s Office in a courier bag with a tamper-evident seal. The unique serial number on the tamper-evident seal is documented on a chain-of-custody form, as is the number of absentee envelopes sealed in the courier bag. The Clerk’s Office will verify the serial number on the tamper-evident seal, and the number of absentee envelopes sealed inside the courier bag. Your absentee will remain sealed in its envelope and secure in the Clerk’s Office until it is delivered to your polling place to be processed on Election Day. On Election Day, the poll workers at your polling place will check your envelope into the poll book, and will feed your ballot into the tabulator to be counted.

More information regarding in-person absentee voting hours and locations can be found here.

