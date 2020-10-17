Advertisement

Janesville elementary school to move to online instruction due to staff shortage following COVID-19 cases

Harrison Elementary School students will begin online instruction Tuesday, Oct. 20.
By Vanessa Reza
Published: Oct. 17, 2020 at 12:34 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
JANESVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) - Harrison Elementary School will pivot to online instruction due to a staff shortage following the quarantine of several staff members, The School District of Janesville (SDJ) announced Saturday.

The district said a number of staff members were identified as close contacts to other individuals who tested positive for COVID-19. As a result, there are not enough staff to hold face-to-face instruction.

Harrison Elementary School will temporarily suspend face-to-face instruction beginning Monday, Oct. 19 through Friday, Oct. 30. SDJ and the Rock County Public Health Department will reevaluate the situation at the end of the specified time frame.

Harrison students will begin online instruction Tuesday, Oct. 20. No instruction will be held Monday, Oct. 19, as it is declared a transition day by the district.

Families can pick up their students' Ipad and charging card via drive-through at the school’s main entrance between the hours of 12 p.m and 3 p.m Monday, Oct. 19. Free lunch and breakfast are available for curbside pick-up between the hours of 11 a.m and 1 p.m, Monday through Friday.

More information regarding online instruction will be sent to families from the Harrison principal on Sunday, Oct. 18.

