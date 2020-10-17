Advertisement

Janesville leaders criticize Trump’s visit to Janesville, call it a ‘super spreader' event

“It is the pinnacle of irresponsibility and callous negligence for Trump to come to our city and hold a rally that could become a super spreader event,” State Rep. Deb Kolste says.
(AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
(AP Photo/Alex Brandon)(Alex Brandon | AP)
By Vanessa Reza
Published: Oct. 17, 2020 at 11:57 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Janesville leaders held a virtual press conference ahead of President Donald Trump’s visit to Janesville Saturday, criticizing his pandemic response and decision to hold a rally where coronavirus cases are increasing at a high rate.

State Representative Deb Kolste, Janesville City Council member Susan Johnson, and Laura French, a Wisconsinite affected by COVID-19 met virtually Saturday morning at 10 a.m to give statements on the matter.

“It is the pinnacle of irresponsibility and callous negligence for Trump to come to our city and hold a rally that could become a super spreader event," Kolste said. "I’ve seen the unmasked people at his rallies, it such a disheartening scene. It is such a simple thing and a simple science to wear a face covering.”

Their statements come as the state approaches 1,600 deaths from COVID-19 and days after the creation of a field hospital at the state fairgrounds near Milwaukee.

“When I see the president mocking mask mandates, encouraging people not to follow these guidelines, and ignoring the reality of a crisis that has already taken over 210,000 American lives, it makes me incredibly upset,” Johnson said. “These are super spreader events and health care experts in Wisconsin and at the CDC have pleaded with President Trump to put an end to this reckless behavior.”

The leaders emphasized that a vote for Joe Biden would get the virus under control and save the economy. The full virtual conference can be viewed here.

