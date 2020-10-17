Advertisement

Man charged with sexual assault on remote teaching forum

(MGN)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 17, 2020 at 10:56 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHICAGO (AP) - Chicago police say a man has been charged with sexually assaulting a 7-year-old girl witnessed in an online forum used for remote teaching on the South Side.

Eighteen-year-old Catrell Walls is charged with a felony count of predatory criminal sexual assault of a victim under 13. Police say he was seen via an online learning application performing a sexual act with the child about 1:30 p.m. Thursday.

Officers responded to the home and took him into custody. The girl was taken to a hospital.

Police were made aware of the attack when the girl’s teacher saw it on a computer screen during a remote learning session.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Latest News

Crime

State Patrol: Driver arrested for OWI after allegedly swerving, nearly crashing

Updated: 52 minutes ago
|
By Vanessa Reza
Authorities stopped the vehicle on State Trunk Highway 33 at County Road U after it was called in as a driving complaint.

News

Biden releases statement on Trump visit to Janesville

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Gabriella Rusk
The former Vice President says that Wisconsin has one of the worst coronavirus outbreaks in the country.

News

One person stabbed in Middleton, suspect in custody

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Gabriella Rusk
One person is in the hospital after being stabbed on Friday night.

News

Friday Football Blitz highlights

Updated: 12 hours ago

Latest News

News

Friday Football Blitz: Week 4 Game of The Week

Updated: 12 hours ago

News

President Trump to hold event in Janesville Saturday

Updated: 13 hours ago

Local

President Trump heads to Janesville 2 weeks after canceled visit

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Juliana Tornabene and Michelle Baik
Just two weeks after his COVID-19 diagnosis canceled President Trump’s rally in Wisconsin, his campaign will travel to Janesville on Saturday.

Coronavirus

Number of hospitalizations from COVID-19 increasing in Dane Co.

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Juliana Tornabene
The number of patients who have to be hospitalized for COVID-19 in Dane County is increasing.

Local

DHS to upgrade COVID-19 reporting tool

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Juliana Tornabene
The Wisconsin Electronic Disease Surveillance System will have a brief outage over the weekend which will affect COVID-19 reporting.

Coronavirus

Dane Co. Executive asks President Trump to share plan to stop surge of COVID-19 ahead of Wis. visit

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Juliana Tornabene
Dane County Executive Joe Parisi called on President Donald Trump Friday to tell Wisconsinites how he will stop surging coronavirus cases ahead of his visit to the Badger state.