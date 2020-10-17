MPD: Man runs from vehicle, shots fired on Madison’s east side

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Madison police are investigating after witnesses reported seeing a man running away from a vehicle that was actively shooting at him Thursday night.

Police say they were called near the intersection of Merry Street and Ramsey Court on Madison’s east side around 7:45 p.m. Witnesses said a man was sprinting away from a white car occupied by three individuals. Shots were fired from the car towards the man as he ran.

Officers located eight shell casings in the roadway. No victims have come forward at this time.

Anyone with information is instructed contact Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 266-6014, or, on the web at P3Tips.com.

