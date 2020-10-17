Advertisement

No official Halloween plans for City of Monroe

(Pxhere/MGN)
By Vanessa Reza
Published: Oct. 17, 2020 at 3:59 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
MONROE, Wis. (WMTV) - The Monroe Police department announced Saturday that were will be no official hours or formal Halloween plans in the City of Monroe, due to concerns over the coronavirus.

The Committee is said to have followed the guidelines of the Center for Disease Control, the Green County Public Health Department, and other communities in the region. The Committee recommends people follow those guidelines when deciding to participate in door to door trick-or-treating.

Residents who do not wish to participate in trick-or-treating or the handing out of candy should not turn on their home porch light during the holiday. Residents who do wish to participate are told to leave their light on.

Authorities say participants who are trick-or-treating should only visit a small group of close, known persons and if they choose to go door to door, to only visit homes with porch lights on.

