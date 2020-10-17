Advertisement

Number of hospitalizations from COVID-19 increasing in Dane Co.

There were 1,866 COVID-19 cases total during this most recent 14-day period.
Coronavirus COVID-19 generic
Coronavirus COVID-19 generic(WRDW)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Oct. 16, 2020 at 8:17 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The number of patients who have to be hospitalized for COVID-19 in Dane County is increasing.

Public Health Madison Dane County noted in their weekly blog post that there were 78 hospitalizations Tuesday, compared to 37 on Sept. 29. PHMDC explained that that Tuesday hospitalizations was a peak. They are seeing an upward trend in the south central region and all over the state.

The age group with the highest number of cases is also now the 30-39 group. Similar to the past two weeks, the 18-22 group is the only group to have ffewer cases then the last week.

After two weeks staight of the 14-day average of COVID-19 cases being on the decline, the average also increased this week.

Cases per day ranged from 69 to 217 with an average of 133 cases per day. Last week’s average number of cases was 120. This week’s average is still lower than what it was the week of Oct. 1, which was 139 cases.

There were 1,866 COVID-19 cases total during this most recent 14-day period.

Of the 1,669 non-UW cases this period, there were 150 associated to a cluster:

  • 45 from less public-facing workplaces
  • 20 from childcare facilities (7 children and 13 adults)
  • 18 from more public-facing workplaces
  • 17 from congregate facilities
  • 17 from health care facilities
  • 8 from weddings
  • 7 from bars and restaurants
  • 6 from schools
  • 4 from gatherings
  • 3 from supported living services
  • 3 from gyms or athletic facilities
  • 2 from churches.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

President Trump heads to Janesville 2 weeks after canceled visit

Updated: 13 minutes ago
|
By Juliana Tornabene
Just two weeks after his COVID-19 diagnosis canceled President Trump’s rally in Wisconsin, his campaign will travel to Janesville on Saturday.

Local

DHS to upgrade COVID-19 reporting tool

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Juliana Tornabene
The Wisconsin Electronic Disease Surveillance System will have a brief outage over the weekend which will affect COVID-19 reporting.

Coronavirus

Dane Co. Executive asks President Trump to share plan to stop surge of COVID-19 ahead of Wis. visit

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Juliana Tornabene
Dane County Executive Joe Parisi called on President Donald Trump Friday to tell Wisconsinites how he will stop surging coronavirus cases ahead of his visit to the Badger state.

News

“Badger Huddle: The Armchair Pre-Game” video series brings game day traditions to fans virtually

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Isabel Lawrence
The Wisconsin Alumni Association is creating a video series to bring fans some pregame traditions, virtually.

Latest News

Entertainment

Haunted houses adapt this year amid COVID-19 pandemic

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By NBC15 Web Staff
Creating spooky thrills, while also keeping people safe is a challenge for haunted houses this Halloween.

NBC15 Investigates

Last day of lone Rock Co. testing site

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Juliana Tornabene
The National Guard assisted the City of Janesville this week with its COVID-19 drive-thru testing site, which is currently the only site in Rock County.

News

Lone testing site in Janesville

Updated: 2 hours ago

News

Online videos give Badger fans virtual pre-game experience

Updated: 2 hours ago

News

Friday Football Blitz preview: Watertown vs Lake Mills

Updated: 2 hours ago

News

Devil's Lake homicide victim identified

Updated: 2 hours ago