Number of hospitalizations from COVID-19 increasing in Dane Co.

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The number of patients who have to be hospitalized for COVID-19 in Dane County is increasing.

Public Health Madison Dane County noted in their weekly blog post that there were 78 hospitalizations Tuesday, compared to 37 on Sept. 29. PHMDC explained that that Tuesday hospitalizations was a peak. They are seeing an upward trend in the south central region and all over the state.

The age group with the highest number of cases is also now the 30-39 group. Similar to the past two weeks, the 18-22 group is the only group to have ffewer cases then the last week.

After two weeks staight of the 14-day average of COVID-19 cases being on the decline, the average also increased this week.

Cases per day ranged from 69 to 217 with an average of 133 cases per day. Last week’s average number of cases was 120. This week’s average is still lower than what it was the week of Oct. 1, which was 139 cases.

There were 1,866 COVID-19 cases total during this most recent 14-day period.

Of the 1,669 non-UW cases this period, there were 150 associated to a cluster:

45 from less public-facing workplaces

20 from childcare facilities (7 children and 13 adults)

18 from more public-facing workplaces

17 from congregate facilities

17 from health care facilities

8 from weddings

7 from bars and restaurants

6 from schools

4 from gatherings

3 from supported living services

3 from gyms or athletic facilities

2 from churches.

