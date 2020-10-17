One person stabbed in Middleton, suspect in custody

MIDDLETON, Wis. (WMTV) - One person is in the hospital after being stabbed on Friday night.

Middleton police say that officers responded to a disturbance in a parking lot on Allen Boulevard in Middleton around 10:00 p.m.

Police say that suspect stabbed a person involved in the disturbance and that suspect is in custody.

Investigators believe this is an isolated incident and there is no threat to the community.

If you have any information regarding this incident, please contact the Middleton Police Department at 608-824-7300, Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014 or on the web at P3TIPS.COM.

