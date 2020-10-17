Advertisement

One person stabbed in Middleton, suspect in custody

Police say this happened in a parking lot on Allen Boulevard.
(NBC15)
By Gabriella Rusk
Published: Oct. 17, 2020 at 7:42 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIDDLETON, Wis. (WMTV) - One person is in the hospital after being stabbed on Friday night.

Middleton police say that officers responded to a disturbance in a parking lot on Allen Boulevard in Middleton around 10:00 p.m.

Police say that suspect stabbed a person involved in the disturbance and that suspect is in custody.

Investigators believe this is an isolated incident and there is no threat to the community.

If you have any information regarding this incident, please contact the Middleton Police Department at 608-824-7300, Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014 or on the web at P3TIPS.COM.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Biden releases statement on Trump visit to Janesville

Updated: 50 minutes ago
|
By Gabriella Rusk
The former Vice President says that Wisconsin has one of the worst coronavirus outbreaks in the country.

News

Friday Football Blitz highlights

Updated: 10 hours ago

News

Friday Football Blitz: Week 4 Game of The Week

Updated: 10 hours ago

News

President Trump to hold event in Janesville Saturday

Updated: 11 hours ago

Latest News

Local

President Trump heads to Janesville 2 weeks after canceled visit

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Juliana Tornabene and Michelle Baik
Just two weeks after his COVID-19 diagnosis canceled President Trump’s rally in Wisconsin, his campaign will travel to Janesville on Saturday.

Coronavirus

Number of hospitalizations from COVID-19 increasing in Dane Co.

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Juliana Tornabene
The number of patients who have to be hospitalized for COVID-19 in Dane County is increasing.

Local

DHS to upgrade COVID-19 reporting tool

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Juliana Tornabene
The Wisconsin Electronic Disease Surveillance System will have a brief outage over the weekend which will affect COVID-19 reporting.

Coronavirus

Dane Co. Executive asks President Trump to share plan to stop surge of COVID-19 ahead of Wis. visit

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Juliana Tornabene
Dane County Executive Joe Parisi called on President Donald Trump Friday to tell Wisconsinites how he will stop surging coronavirus cases ahead of his visit to the Badger state.

News

“Badger Huddle: The Armchair Pre-Game” video series brings game day traditions to fans virtually

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Isabel Lawrence
The Wisconsin Alumni Association is creating a video series to bring fans some pregame traditions, virtually.

Entertainment

Haunted houses adapt this year amid COVID-19 pandemic

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By NBC15 Web Staff
Creating spooky thrills, while also keeping people safe is a challenge for haunted houses this Halloween.