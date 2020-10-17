Advertisement

President Trump heads to Janesville 2 weeks after canceled visit

Doctors ask president to cancel rally
Doctors ask president to cancel rally(WSAW)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Oct. 16, 2020 at 8:41 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
JANESVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) - Just two weeks after his COVID-19 diagnosis canceled President Trump’s rally in Wisconsin, his campaign will travel to Janesville on Saturday.

After a week of record-breaking COVID-19 numbers in Wisconsin, Dr. Ann Helms is urging the President to cancel his trip to the Badger state.

“I’ve seen patients die,” Helms said. “I’ve seen how horrible they do even when they don’t die.”

She fears that an asymptomatic person attending the president’s event could be the next “superspreader” in Janesville.

According to the Rock County Sheriff’s Office, the crowd will take a shuttle bus to and from the rally at Southern Wisconsin Regional Airport.

NBC15 News asked the Trump campaign how many people were allowed to be on the bus at a time.

“Unfortunately I’m not on the ground,” said director of press communications Erin Perrine. “I don’t have the logistics. I don’t have operational information regarding wether or not we’ll be able to do that.”

Perrine did say that they will make sure that people can peacefully assemble under their first amendment right, and by doing so will put health and safety precautions in place.

The Trump campaign said staff will be on site to remind people to wear masks and will be giving them out to anyone who doesn’t have them.

NBC 15 News will have a crew at the rally and will keep you updated on the event.

