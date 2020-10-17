Advertisement

Semi crashes into construction vehicle on I-90

(MGN)
By Vanessa Reza
Published: Oct. 17, 2020 at 1:31 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JUNEAU CO., Wis. (WMTV) -Authorities responded to a crash scene late Friday night after a semi unit crashed into an attenuator truck in a construction zone.

A construction crew was set up in the westbound, right lane of I-90 near Lyndon Station for a painting project. Just before midnight, a semi unit failed to notice the lane closure and struck the rear of the construction vehicle, according to the Department of Transportation.

Authorities say the driver of the attenuator truck was not inside the vehicle at the time of the crash. No crash injuries were reported.

The crash remains under investigation by the Wisconsin State Patrol at this time.

