Sheriff’s office looking for owner of pig on the run

DARLINGTON, Wis. (WMTV) - Have you counted your pigs recently? The Lafayette County Sheriff’s Office is asking for your help in finding the owner of a runaway pig.

It’s unclear if this little piggy was headed to the market, but it’s confirmed he didn’t stay home!

The pig was found by authorities near 19000 STH 81, near Darlington, according to a Facebook post.

If you know who the owner may be, you’re asked to call 608-776-4870.

Who knows, maybe the pig was BOARed.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.